METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD Doesn’t Resent China For Censorship - “Why Shouldn’t You Respect Their Culture When You’re There As A Guest?”

Having recently performed in China, and playing a censored setlist that excluded songs like "Master Of Puppets", "One" and "Hardwired”, Metallica frontman tells South China Morning Post that he didn’t resent the mainland government for its censorship, and it certainly didn’t put him off playing in China.

“Why shouldn’t you respect their culture when you’re there as a guest and you’ve been invited to play? We want to be respectful, and just because we do things differently, it doesn’t mean it should be forced upon [others]. But hopefully we’ll keep coming back and they’ll realize we’re not a threat politically and we have no agenda except to cross boundaries with music and let people enjoy the songs. We’re not trying to bring a secret message to anybody.”

Read the full article at South China Morning Post, and check out some video of Metallica’s trip to China below.

Metallica perform next on March 1st at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.