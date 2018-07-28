METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD Holds Ride The Lightning 35th Anniversary Q&A Session

Metallica frontman James Hetfield celebrated the 35th Anniversary of the band's Ride The Lightning album with a Q&A session that has been posted on Metallica's official Instagram page. Check it out below.

Metallica reissued their first two albums, 1983's Kill 'Em All and 1984's Ride The Lightning, on April 15th, 2016. Both albums have been remastered for the most advanced sound quality and will be available in three formats - CD, vinyl, and deluxe box set. Both deluxe box sets include original source material from the band's personal collection with many never before heard or seen recordings, along with a book including rare photos and essays from those who were there.

In the video below, Lars Ulrich cracks open the Deluxe Edition of Ride The Lightning for the first time.

Metallica are streaming "Creeping Death" from the remastered edition of Ride the Lightning. The track was remastered by Howie Weinberg At Howie Weinberg Mastering in Los Angeles, CA.

Fans can order both Deluxe Box sets at the Met Store.

Ride The Lightning tracklisting:

CD/Vinyl

“Fight Fire With Fire”

“Ride The Lightning”

“For Whom The Bell Tolls”

“Fade To Black”

“Trapped Under Ice”

“Escape”

“Creeping Death”

“The Call Of Ktulu”

Vinyl – Live At The Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA – March 10th, 1985 (2LP) – Previously Unreleased

“The Ecstasy Of Gold”

“Fight Fire With Fire”

“Ride The Lightning”

“Phantom Lord”

“(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth”

“For Whom The Bell Tolls”

“No Remorse”

“Fade To Black”

“Seek & Destroy”

“Creeping Death”

“Am I Evil?”

“Motorbreath”

Vinyl – Creeping Death (Picture Disc)

“Creeping Death”

“Am I Evil?”

“Blitzkrieg”

CD – Metallica Interviews

Metal Forces Interview with Lars, November 1984

WUSC Cleveland Radio Interview with Cliff and Kirk – February 1985

Metal Madness Interview with Lars, March 1985

CD – Demos And Rough Mixes From Lars’ Vault – Previously Unreleased

“Ride The Lightning” (Studio Demo)

“When Hell Freezes Over (The Call Of Ktulu)” (Studio Demo)

“Creeping Death” (Studio Demo)

“Fight Fire With Fire” (Studio Demo)

“Ride The Lightning” (Garage Demo)

“When Hell Freezes Over (The Call Of Ktulu)” (Garage Demo)

“Fight Fire With Fire” (Garage Demo)

“Ride The Lightning” (Boom Box Demo)

“Blitzkrieg” (Rhythm Track Rough Mix)

“Am I Evil?” (Rhythm Track Rough Mix)

“Ride The Lightning” (Garage Demo):

CD – Live At Kabuki Theatre, San Francisco, CA – March 15th, 1985 – Previously Unreleased

“Fight Fire With Fire”

“Ride The Lightning”

“Phantom Lord”

“The Four Horsemen”

“(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth”)

“For Whom The Bell Tolls”

“No Remorse”

“Fade To Black”

“Creeping Death”

Guitar Solo

“Am I Evil?”

“Motorbreath”

CD – Live At The Lyceum Theatre, London, UK – December 20th, 1984

“Phantom Lord”

“The Four Horsemen”

“(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth”

“For Whom The Bell Tolls”

“No Remorse”

“The Call Of Ktulu”

“Seek & Destroy”

“Whiplash”

“Creeping Death”

Guitar Solo

“Metal Militia”

CD – Live At Castle Donington, UK – August 17th, 1985 – Previously Unreleased

“Creeping Death”

“Ride The Lightning”

“For Whom The Bell Tolls”

“The Four Horsemen”

“Fade To Black”

“Seek & Destroy”

“Whiplash”

“Motorbreath”

DVD – Live At The Metal Hammer Festival In St. Goarshausen, Germany – September 14th, 1985

“Creeping Death”

“Ride The Lightning”

“Disposable Heroes”

“No Remorse”

“(Anesthesia) – Pulling Teeth”

“For Whom The Bell Tolls”

“The Four Horsemen”

“Fade To Black”

“Seek & Destroy”

“Whiplash”

“Fight Fire With Fire”

Guitar Solo

“Am I Evil?”

“Motorbreath”

Live At MTV’s Day On The Green At Oakland Stadium, Oakland, CA – August 31st, 1985

“Creeping Death”

“Ride The Lightning”

“For Whom The Bell Tolls”

MTV Day On The Green Interview with Lars and James

Danish TV – Previously Unreleased

Lars Ulrich When He Was Young (Lars’ first television interview)



