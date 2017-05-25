METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD On WorldWired Stage Set - “You’re Up Close And Personal No Matter Where You Are” (Video)

Metallica frontman James Hetfield was recently interviewed on Boston’s Rock Station, WAAF, and discussed the production of Metallica’s WorldWired tour, the untimely death of Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, the magnificence of Tom Brady, and more. The interview is available for streaming below.

In regards to the band’s WorldWired stage set, James explains: “The whole idea around this is to make everyone feel as close as possible. That's what we've always done from day one… trying to get people drawn in. We wanna see facial expressions, we wanna see sweat, we wanna see the expression, the joy… everything that goes into making a show. So, on these big screens, if you're way up in the nosebleeds, normally you would feel like you're not a part of something. This, you're still able to count the nose hairs in Lars, whether you want to or not. You're up close and personal no matter where you are, and that's what we've been trying to do."

Metallica’s WorldWired live dates are listed below:

June

4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^#

7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^

9 - Dayton, IA - Iowa Speedway

11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^

14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*#

16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#

18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#

July

5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira

# With Local H