METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD Talks Hardwired...To Self Destruct - "I'm So Surprised That This Album Is Getting Such A Positive Response"

During Metallica's recent stop in Sinagpore, frontman James Hetfield spoke with The Straits Times about the band's new albumm Harwired...To Self Destruct. Following is an excerpt from the story. Thirty-five years is a figure that keeps popping up during the interview. Most bands who have been around that long are more likely to be on their farewell tours or milking a greatest hits setlist, not releasing new music. Metallica, however, remain at the forefront, straddling both the niche heavy metal and commercial rock music scenes, and releasing new music consistently.

"First of all, I didn't think we'd still be alive and still playing in a band after 35 years," he jokes.

Their 10th album has been lauded by music critics the world over as a return to form for the band, whose early albums included the seminal best-selling Black album from 1991.

Recent releases such as Death Magnetic (2008) and St Anger (2003) were not as well received by critics and fans. St Anger was criticised for being too experimental while Death Magnetic never quite achieved the immortal status of the Black album. Even Hetfield is taken aback.

"I'm so surprised that this album is getting such a positive response and people are needing it," he admits. "It feels good to make a record that people are embracing as a new, viable album that they will have in their musical quiver."

Go to this location for the complete story.

Metallica performed in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on January 22nd. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hardwired"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Fuel"

"The Unforgiven"

"Now That We're Dead"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Confusion"

"Halo on Fire"

"Sad But True"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

"Fade to Black"

"Seek & Destroy"

Encore:

"Fight Fire With Fire"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"