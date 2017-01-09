METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD - "We're Only Doing 50 Shows A Year"

Chris Hardwick at Nerdist recently spoke with Metallica frontman James Hetfield and guitarist Kirk Hammett about the band's new album, Hardwired...To Self Destruct and their tour plans for 2017. They also talk about how to keep pizza warm while playing shows, how their kids feel about them being rock stars, and playing shows as they get older.

Hetfield: "My body has told me to tell these guys that 50 shows a year is kind of what we can do, so make the best of those. And I think we all kind of agree in that. But 50 shows a year, that's pretty good. My body can handle that. Body, mind and spirit all need to kind of revitalize themselves at home, and days off for voices so 50 shows a year, it goes pretty quick, I'm sure. I tell people, 'We're only doing 50 a year,' and they're saying, 'Oh my God! That's a lot.' And it's, like, it's not. It's not, really, compared to what we used to do."

The folks at Metal Insider have compiled the Top 25 selling hard rock and heavy metal albums in 2016. Note that these albums did not have to be released last year; in fact only nine albums on the list were released in 2016.

Not only did Metallica snag the top spot with their new album Hardwired... To Self-Destruct, they have four other entires in the Top 10, as can be seen below. All sales numbers are approximate.

1) Metallica - Hardwired… To Self Destruct (516,000 sold)

2) Disturbed - Immortalized (298,000 sold)

3) Metallica - Metallica (The Black Album) (267,500 sold)

4) Bon Jovi - This House Is Not For Sale (174,000 sold)

5) Journey - Greatest Hits (169,000 sold)

6) Metallica - Master Of Puppets (163,000 sold)

7) Metallica - …And Justice For All (155,000 sold)

8) Metallica - Ride The Lightning (153,000 sold)

9) Megadeth - Dystopia (148,000 sold)

10) Five Finger Death Punch - Got Your Six (146,500 sold)

