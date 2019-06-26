METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT, Bassist ROBERT TRUJILLO And Special Guests To Perform At Cosmo Music In Toronto

Toronto based Cosmo Music has issued the following announcement:

The Wedding Band is not just your typical cover band. Actually maybe they are… but the band members are certainly not typical. We’re extremely excited to welcome Kirk Hammett joined by his good friends Rob Trujillo, Whitfield Crane, and Joey Castillo for a special event. This unlikely bunch is coming to play all your favourite classic covers from bands like AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Billy Idol, and more. This is going to be an event you’ll never forget – don’t miss out!"

Where:

Cosmopolitan Music Hall at Cosmo Music

10 Via Renzo Drive, Richmond Hill

Kirk Hammett Meet & Greet for VIP Ticket Holders: 6pm

Performance: 8pm

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 27th at 12:00 noon EST / 9:00am PST

VIP Ticket information:

• $300 + tax

• Limited to 100 tickets available for purchase

• Limited to 2 for purchase per person

• Includes a pre-show Kirk Hammett Meet & Greet

• A signing poster will be provided (It’s Alive! Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art from the Kirk Hammett Collection, designed by Brian Ewing)

• Includes a limited edition Kirk Hammett Monster Mash Up Funko Pop! figure and two special edition guitar picks in a commemorative gift bag

• The order in which VIP Tickets were purchased determine the line order to to meet Kirk Hammett and line order to choose your seat (first to purchase at the front of the line)

• Candid photos from the line are allowed; no posed photography

• Memorabilia will not be permitted at the event and will not be signed

Go to this location for more details and to purchase tickets.