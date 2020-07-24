METALLICA- Headlined Aftershock Festival Rescheduled To October 2021; Fourth Night Added

Danny Wimmer Presents has announced that Aftershock 2020, scheduled for October 9 - 11 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA, has been rescheduled to October 7 - 10, 2021, and has released the following statement:

"After all the harm caused by COVID-19, there is nothing that we wanted more than to be celebrating Aftershock with you this October at Discovery Park for what was going to be a monumental weekend. We, the artists, and Sacramento County all thought we had a shot at being the first post-COVID festival to happen. That really would have been incredible. We waited as long as we could but, unfortunately, the recent spike of cases now requires that we reschedule this year’s sold-out Aftershock to 2021.

"As always, thank you so much for your patience. Please know that every decision we made for 2020, and will make for 2021, is with you, our fans and friends, at the top of our minds. We truly hope to see you in 2021. The world needs live music to return so we can feel connected once again, and we can’t wait to bring back the biggest rock experience on the West Coast.

"The DWP team is already working hard on Aftershock 2021 - October 7, 8, 9 and 10 - at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA. Aftershock 2021 will be headlined by Metallica and My Chemical Romance, who were both confirmed for the sold-out 2020 event. Metallica will still perform their highly anticipated two unique sets over two nights. The complete Aftershock 2021 lineup will be announced this October.

"In addition, DWP is excited to announce a fourth night to Aftershock 2021, in partnership with Jack Daniel’s, as an epic celebratory evening to kick off the return of California’s favorite rock festival."

Metallica said: “Everyone in the Metallica camp is beyond bummed that we can’t come connect with all you incredible music fans in Sacramento and the surrounding area this October which, as you know, is just up Interstate 80 from where we are based. But obviously your health and safety, as well as that of everybody working the festival, and our crew is paramount. So, if that means we have to wait until the pandemic is contained to rock out with you all, that’s what we’ll have to do. We're counting the days until we can see you in October 2021 and look forward to joining our brothers in My Chemical Romance and all the other great artists (to be announced) for an incredible weekend of music, good vibes, and plenty of aftershocks! See you in Sacramento at Aftershock 2021. Until then, hoping you all stay safe and sound and take care of each other. Much love.”

My Chemical Romance said: "It is a bittersweet moment looking at the 2020 calendar and watching all the incredible experiences we planned on sharing with each other and our fans this year slowly slip away. However, knowing that the world is historically changing for the better and that those experiences are simply postponed until next year for the safety of all involved, and not canceled, is a comforting and welcomed feeling. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this terrible pandemic and we support every effort to keep every human being safe and healthy. We look forward to being part of Aftershock 2021 in Sacramento, California on the weekend of October 7-10 with Metallica and so many other amazing bands. We are counting the minutes until we can see you all again, but until then please: Stay Safe, Stay Sane, Be Kind, and Keep the Faith. XO”

Aftershock 2020 pass purchasers will receive an email with their options on Monday, July 27, with details regarding their 2020 purchase. As an exclusive gift to all fans who defer to 2021, the newly added fourth night will be included for free.

