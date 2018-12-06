METALLICA - Helping Hands... Live & Acoustic At The Masonic Coloured Vinyl Double LP Available For Pre-Order; Cover Artwork Revealed

Metallica's live album from the first All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA on November 3rd is a limited-edition, 140 gram coloured 2-LP with a download card.

Pre-Order now in the Met Store at Metallica.com here, the Probity Merch UK/EU Metallica Shop, or pick it up at your local record store on February 1st, 2019. All net proceeds from the purchase of this album will be donated directly to AWMH and used to support communities in need, primarily in the areas of workforce education and the fight against hunger.

Metallica performed at their annual All Within My Hands charity event, this past Saturday, November 3rd, at the Nob Hill Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, CA. All proceeds from the show went to Metallica's charity, which benefits various local organizations in their hometown.

Metallica’s setlist included:

“Disposable Heroes”

“When A Blind Man Cries” (Deep Purple cover)

“The Unforgiven”

“Please Don’t Judas Me” (Nazareth cover)

“Turn The Page” (Bob Seger cover)

“Bleeding Me”

“Veteran Of The Psychic Wars” (Blue Öyster Cult cover)

“Nothing Else Matters”

“All Within My Hands”

“Enter Sandman”

“The Four Horsemen”

“Hardwired”

Check out fan-filmed video below:

