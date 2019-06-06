METALLICA Introduce New Master Distiller ROB DIETRICH

"We’re excited to announce the next step in our journey with Blackened American Whiskey as we welcome Rob Dietrich to the family as our new Master Distiller," reads a message from Metallica. "A veteran in the spirits and music industry, Rob’s passion and experience make him the perfect person to oversee the sourcing, blending, and cask finishing of barrels for each batch of Blackened.

"Rob will continue to build upon the foundation set forth by his predecessor Dave Pickerell, who we sadly lost last fall. Known as the world’s preeminent distiller, Dave brought his vision and creativity to Blackened to offer a premier whiskey enhanced by our music. Rob will continue to honor his spirit while bringing his own talents and skills to the role, working closely with us to keep Dave’s legacy alive."

Read more about Rob Dietrich and Blackened American Whiskey, here.