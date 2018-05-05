METALLICA Invite Fans To Bid On Autographed Funko Pop! Set, Binge & Purge VHS Box Set

Metallica have checked in with the following announcement:

"In March we kicked off the All Within My Hands eBay auctions including autographed memorabilia, music, and Metallica experiences with all proceeds benefiting the foundation. The first two auctions have blown us away! We are so appreciative of the donations we’ve received from Metallica fans around the world. Now round three is underway!

This month’s first featured item is a complete set of the Funko POP! Rocks: Metallica, autographed by all four members of the band. We’re also bringing you a classic… the Live Shit: Binge and Purge VHS Set again, autographed by all four members of Metallica. Yes… you read that right: old school VHS set straight from 1993! Both auctions will end Tuesday, May 8th at 1:30 PM PDT.

Keep an eye out for new auctions on the first Tuesday of each month and stay tuned to AllWithinMyHands.org as well as the AWMH Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts for updates and links to each auction. Are you a collector and want to make sure you don’t miss a thing? Auction alerts won’t always come from the Metallica Mailing List, so sign up for the AWMH Mailing List now to receive notifications each time a new auction begins. All funds raised will be donated to a cross-section of national and local charities and as always, we appreciate all your love and support!"

Last year Metallica announced the formation of All Within My Hands, their foundation that aims to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported them for so many years, as well as encourage participation from fans and friends and facilitate volunteerism among the Metallica family. With that in mind, Metallica today announced their first day of service on Wednesday, May 23rd, inviting Metallica fans across the United States to volunteer for a day at the community food banks the band supported during last summer's North American tour.

In cooperation with Feeding America Metallica made contributions to their local partners in each city they performed in during the 2017 stadium tour. With the aim of continuing to support the fight against hunger, Metallica is encouraging fans to give a few hours of their time on May 23rd to make a difference. Check the list below to find participating food banks and more information about how to sign up to pitch in that day. Each registered volunteer on May 23rd will receive a special All Within My Hands t-shirt commemorating Metallica's first united day of service. Please note that space is limited and fans must register. Unfortunately walk-ins will not be accepted.

For those who do not live near one of the food banks listed on the site or are unavailable on this day, the band encourage visiting Feeding America to find a local food bank in their community.

For more information and a list of participating food banks, please visit metallica.com and allwithinmyhands.org.