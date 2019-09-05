METALLICA - JAMES HETFIELD Demos White Fang Custom Flow Pick; Video

As one of the greatest riff masters of all time, James Hetfield of Metallica needs gear that performs as monstrously as he does—picks included. When he came to Dunlop looking for a pick to meet his high standards, they worked closely with him to create a solution that keeps up with and even enhances his performance.

Dunlop used the Flow Standard Pick 1.0mm as their starting point. The thrash titan put it through a full battery of tests on the road and came back with the tweaks and adjustments he needed to make it just right. First, they incorporated the Black Fang Pick's blended beveled edges for a super snappy attack that rings out with bright articulation, ensuring that every note and chord makes an impact through all that speed and gain. Next, Dunlop made it a bit heavier, going to 1.14mm—not normally available in the standard Flow Pick line—for the perfect balance between mass and articulation. Lastly, they enhanced the grip, creating a custom pattern so that the pick stays put when Hetfield digs in.

“The White Fang Pick has amazing grip when sweating from heavy riffing, and a smaller profile to go faster,” says James. “Plus, the white is easier to see when they get thrown into the crowd.”