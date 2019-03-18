METALLICA Joins Forces With SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY For One Night Only Event S&M²; Announcement Video Streaming

"In celebration of the historic Grand Opening of San Francisco’s Chase Center, we are beyond honored to be joining together with the San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years!," beings a message from Metallica. "Join us on Friday, September 6th for S&M²: a one-night-only show featuring the SF Symphony and legendary conductor Michael Tilson Thomas."

James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich joined Michael Tilson Thomas, along with representatives from the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco mayor London Breed, to make the announcement at the Chase Center today. Watch the announcement here.

The original S&M concerts were performed by Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony conducted by the late Michael Kamen in spring of 1999 at the Berkeley Community Theatre. The S&M² concert will feature the first live performances of these arrangements in 20 years, plus the first ever Metallica/San Francisco Symphony renditions of songs written and released since the original S&M, with new orchestral charts by Bruce Coughlin.

Pre-sales for Fan Club members begin tomorrow, March 19th, with the Legacy Member sale beginning at 9 AM, Pacific Time and the Fifth Member sale beginning at 10 AM, Pacific Time. Please visit the Club News section for additional details including where to find your pre-sale code. Tickets will go on sale the general public on Friday, March 22nd at 10 AM, Pacific Time at