METALLICA, KISS, THE TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Among Top 20 Global Concert Tours

Metallica, KISS and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra are among the Top 20 Global Concert Tours, which ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

Rock/metal acts in the Top 20 Global Concert Tours for the week of March 27:

2. Elton John; $2,662,708; $139.46

3. Fleetwood Mac; $2,186,678; $139.51

5. Metallica; $2,047,611; $121.15

9. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,404,527; $113.76

11. KISS; $1,205,057; $103.08

14. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $1,037,030; $64.34