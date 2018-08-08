METALLICA Launch Contest To Win A Wherever I May Roam Black Ticket In Support Of All Within My Hands Foundation

Support Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation and you could win a Wherever I May Roam Black Ticket - the one ticket that will allow you floor access to as many shows as you want to attend on the 2018/2019 North American tour (festivals and special events excluded from promotion). That's up to 35 gigs! You pick the shows, register no less than 48 hours before the gig, and you're in.

Find complete details and enter now at this location.

AWMH is a non-profit philanthropic organization created by the members and management of Metallica dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. 100% of donations go to support the organizations that work with the Foundation. Please visit allwithinmyhands.org for more information.

Metallica are currently taking a break from the road. The band launch a North American arena tour on September 2nd at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Find their live itinerary here.