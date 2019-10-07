METALLICA Launch Countdown Clock On Social Media; Due To Hit Zero On Thursday

Metallica have updated their social media platforms with a link to a website, Metallicaxx.com, which features a countdown clock. It will hit zero on Thursday, October 10th at 9:00am PST. Fans have been speculating it is somehow tied into the October 9th S&M² big screen event.

S&M² - a must-see celebration of the 20th anniversary of Metallica’s groundbreaking S&M concerts and album recorded with the San Francisco Symphony - hits the big screen on October 9 for one night only in over 3,000 movie theaters around the world. Watch a clip of "The Memory Remains" below:

Get tickets for the S&M² big screen event on October 9 at metallica.film/.