METALLICA Launch Four Contests For Authentic Charts Used During S&M²

Metallica has checked in with the following update:

"As we get closer to the Spring-ish 2020 release date of S&M² (...yeah, yeah, we know we told you February, but hey… we’re still working on making it as cool as possible) we want to keep you entertained with a few contests!

Starting today you can enter one of four ways:

- Simply enter to win at metallica.com/contests.

- Caption the S&M² photo shared on Facebook; our favorite comment wins.

- Tweet a photo of your favorite S&M² experience - did you get a great shot at the show? Have a family photo from a screening? Did it inspire you to create art of your own? Show us with the hashtag #InspiredBySandM2.

- Are you musically inclined on anything from guitar to cello, from piano to kazoo? Post a video of yourself playing 'No Leaf Clover' with the hashtag #InspiredBySandM2 to enter to win.

One winner from each contest will receive a page from the actual charts used by the symphony during September’s S&M² concerts, signed by San Francisco Symphony Conductor Edwin Outwater. Contests end Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 9 AM PST and winners will be notified by the end of the day on January 2, 2020."