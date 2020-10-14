METALLICA - Limited Edition Blackened x S&M² Batch 106 Available Now

Introducing the Limited Edition S&M² Batch 106, featuring the Metallica & San Francisco Symphony S&M² playlist. An award-winning blend of bourbons and ryes, finished in black brandy casks and complete with a collectible Squindo Blackened x S&M² box.

“The first S&M shows in 1999 were such a pivotal part of Metallica’s evolution. We knew we had to mark their 20th anniversary on an even bigger scale, but without sacrificing any of the intimacy of those shows. The reaction has been incredible, to the shows and the album, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring those same S&M2 vibes to Blackened!” - Kirk Hammett

For complete details, visit here.