METALLICA - Limited Number Of Artist Signed And Numbered Posters From Three Mexico City Shows Available This Thursday

Metallica have checked in with the following news for the fans:

"Picking up where Copenhagen left off, the Met Store is excited to offer Fifth Members the official event posters from all three nights at Foro Sol in Mexico City! We received a small amount of these artist signed and numbered, limited edition screen prints and we expect them to go fast. So set your calendars for this Thursday, March 16th at 1:00 pm PDT and get yours!"

On February 7, 2017, Metallica played the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Professionally filmed footage of "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" can be enjoyed below. The audio of the entire concert can be purchased directly from Metallica, as digital download or on CD, by clicking here.

Two nights later, on February 9, 2017, Metallica played the same venue; professionally filmed footage of "The Call Of Ktulu" can be enjoyed below. The audio of the entire concert can be purchased directly from Metallica, as digital download or on CD, by clicking here.

Metallica perform next on March 25th at Lollapalooza Brasil in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.