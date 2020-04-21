METALLICA - Live In Munich 2015 Streaming; Pro-Shot Video

Continuing their #MetallicaMondays on YouTube / Facebook series, Metallica streamed the band's May 31, 2015 show at Olympiapark München in Munich, Germany on April 20th. It features an intro by bassist Robert Trujillo. Check out the pro-shot video below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Fuel"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Metal Militia"

"King Nothing"

"Disposable Heroes"

"The Unforgiven II"

"Cyanide"

"Lords of Summer"

"Sad But True"

"The Frayed Ends of Sanity"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

"Fight Fire with Fire"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Creeping Death"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"