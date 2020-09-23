METALLICA, MEGADETH, EXODUS, Y&T, TESTAMENT, And More - "Bay Area Godfathers" Documentary Available October 6

Tuesday, October 6 will see the release of the must-see documentary film, Bay Area Godfathers. Order the DVD here.

Issued as part of the popular Inside Metal series, Bay Area Godfathers was directed by Bob Nalbandian and produced by Warren Croyle, and features in-depth interviews with Bay Area metal icons and pivotal players - musicians, managers, journalists and label execs. Bay Area Godfathers is a 2-part movie (Part 2 will be released separately) and is the fourth movie in the Inside Metal series.

A video trailer, as well as an interview with director Bob Nalbandian and co-producer John Strednansky, can be viewed below.

MetalRock Films takes you on a transcendental journey into heavy metal yesteryear covering the golden era from the late '70s into the early '90s, when the local hard rock and metal scene of the San Francisco Bay Area literally took the world by storm. Packed with exclusive interviews, ultra-rare archival concert footage and photographs of the influential artists of that groundbreaking era. Featured are Metallica, Megadeth, Exodus, Y&T, Testament and many more.

The cast includes Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Dave Meniketti (Y&T), Steve Souza and Tom Hunting (Exodus), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies), and Eric Peterson (Testament), among many others.

Just in time for the holiday season 2020, Bay Area Godfathers will undoubtedly appeal to both the newcomer who is looking to learn more about metal history, and the old school fan, interested in reliving metal’s glory years.