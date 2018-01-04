METALLICA Named Top Rock Artist On Nielsen Music's 2017 Year-End Music Report

Nielsen Music has released their 2017 Year-End Music Report, with Metallica landing the #1 position on the "Top 5 Genre Artists" list in The Year In Rock category. Metallica's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album takes the #3 spot on the "Top 5 Albums" list.

Find Nielsen Music's 2017 Year-End Music Report at this location.

Pollstar recently unveiled their top 20 worldwide tours of 2017. Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime Tour finished #2 with 2.68 million tickets sold, behind U2’s #1 Joshua Tree Tour, which finished with 2.71 million tickets sold.

Metallica’s WorldWired Tour was the 5th highest grossing tour, netting 1.5 million tickets sold. On the whole, the Top 20 grossed $2.66 billion this year, a record high and increase of more than $264 million from 2016.