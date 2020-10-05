METALLICA - New Blacklight Reactive Poster From DIRTY DONNY Available Thursday

Metallica will release a new poster this Thursday (October 8) at 1 PM, PDT. A message from the band follows:

"Dirty Donny, an artist who has been in Metallica’s world for two decades, is the man behind our latest poster in the Met Store! This blacklight reactive poster will be gone quicker than a pinball down the drain, so mark your calendars and be in the Met Store on Thursday, October 8 at 1 PM, PDT to get yours while you can! A limited number of prints will also be available in the Probity Merch UK/EU Shop and on Donny's website at that time.

Meet The Artist:

“Dirty” Donny Gillies (pictured at top), the man who became famous for his work with Metallica and “that” pinball machine, carved a whole new level for himself with the aforementioned work. Here, he explains to Steffan Chirazi the concept behind this latest poster, plus the warmth and passion of squeegees.

Learn more about the artist behind the work in the latest So What! interview, here.

** Posters sold on Metallica.com are exclusive to Fifth Members. Limit one (1) per customer. Cannot be combined into an order with other products.