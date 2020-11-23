METALLICA - New Poster From MUNK ONE Available This Week

A new Metallica poster, created by Munk One, will be available on Friday, November 27, at 9AM, PST.

A message states: "Munk One is the artist behind some of our fans’ most beloved posters throughout the North American and European legs of the WorldWired Tour, in addition to the trio created for all three nights in 2017 at Foro Sol in Mexico City."

"This week we’re releasing his latest collaboration, this time inspired by 'Halo On Fire'. This poster is a limited edition product, so mark your calendars and be in the Met Store, the Probity Merch UK/EU Shop, and Invisible Industries on Friday, November 27 at 9AM PST to get yours while you can!"

*Posters are exclusive to Fifth Members. Limit one (1) per customer. Cannot be combined into an order with other products.

Meet The Artist: “From posters for Pearl Jam, Metallica, 311, and The Pixies, to collaborations with cool counterculture clothing labels such as Upper Playground, whether you know it or not, you’ve definitely seen Munk One’s work. Let’s get to know the man a little better, shall we?” Learn more about the artist behind the work in the latest So What! interview, here.