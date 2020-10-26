METALLICA - New Poster From ZEB LOVE Available This Week

A new Metallica poster, created by Zeb Love, will be available on Thursday, October 29, at 1 PM, PDT.

A message states: "Artist Zeb Love is the latest creator in our Metallica Store poster series! You may have previously seen his art on the poster from 2016's show at The Fox Theater in Oakland, CA and we’re psyched to share another one of his designs with you. This poster is a limited edition product, so mark your calendars and be in the Met Store on Thursday, October 29 at 1 PM, PDT to get yours while you can!"

* Posters are exclusive to Fifth Members. Limit one (1) per customer. Cannot be combined into an order with other products. Also available in the Probity Merch UK/EU Shop.

Meet The Artist: Intertwining spirituality with an innate sense of curiosity and appreciation of nature, Zeb Love is an artist motivated by literature whose journey has no defined paths. Steffan Chirazi speaks with the wolf as man. Learn more about the artist behind the work in the latest So What! interview, here.