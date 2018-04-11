METALLICA - New Trailer For The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited Features "Crash Course In Brain Surgery"; Video

Up next in the series of Metallica reissues is The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited, available for pre-order now and in stores on April 13th in time to celebrate Record Store Day. Check out a new trailer below:

The long out of print EP included five songs that were later released as a part of the Garage, Inc. double album, but Metallica thought it would be fun to bring them back now in the original format straight from 1987.

Keeping with the '80s theme, the remastered EP will not only be released as a CD and download, but also as several vinyl versions including a picture disc, as a cassette, and in a longbox (you youngsters can search the web for that term!). All Metallica.com pre-orders will receive an instant grat single of the remastered version of "The Wait", which can be heard below.

Tracklisting:

"Helpless" - originally released by Diamond Head

"The Small Hours" - originally released by Holocaust

"The Wait" - originally released by Killing Joke

"Crash Course In Brain Surgery" - originally released by Budgie

"Last Caress / Green Hell" - originally released by The Misfits

Remastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, Hollywood, CA.

The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited will be available in the following formats:

- CD

- Limited Edition CD with a Lenticular Longbox

- LP (180g black vinyl)

- Limited Edition Colored LP (180g red-orange vinyl - only available at Metallica.com and at Indie Retail)

- Limited Edition LP Picture Disc (Metallica.com Exclusive)

- Limited Edition Cassette (with the entire EP on both sides, just like the original)

- Streaming & Download