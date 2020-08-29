METALLICA - Newly Discovered Species Of Venomous Snake Named After JAMES HETFIELD

Metal Hammer is reporting that a species of venomous snake has been named after Metallica frontman James Hetfield.

Atheris hetfieldi was discovered by a team of metal-loving scientists led by Dr Luis Ceriaco. The species of African Bush Viper, which grows up to 52cm in length, lives at the base of a volcano on Bioko island in Equatorial Guinea and is characterised by “a triangular-shaped head and strongly-keeled scales, which gives them a dragon-like appearance, which certainly is consonant with the image of a singer of a Heavy Metal band.”

Ceriaco spoke with Metal Hammer about the snake and their reason for naming after Hetfield. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Why did you name the snake after James Hetfield?

Ceriaco: "Both me and Mariana Marques, the second author of the paper, are big fans of Metallica and James Hetfield since a very young age. We wanted to honor him, as a thank you for all the good vibes his music has transmitted to us during all of our personal lives and careers. Also, we think that a mysterious venomous and cool looking snake, who lives in the base of a volcano lost in the middle of the tropical forest is very relatable to heavy metal! On another hand, naming a new species after someone as James brings more attention to the much needed biodiversity studies and field surveys. We are in race against the extinction of a large proportion of the world's biodiversity, and many species may go extinct before we even know they exist!"

Artwork by Arthur C. Wandeur

Photo by Luis Ceríaco