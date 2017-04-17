METALLICA Perform “For Whom The Bell Tolls” In Mexico City; Pro-Shot Video Streaming
April 17, 2017, 21 minutes ago
Metallica performed their classic track, “For Whom the Bell Tolls”, during their show at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico on March 3rd. Pro-shot video of the performance can be seen below:
Footage of the band performing “Ride The Lightning” at the same venue on March 5th can be seen below:
Watch video of Metallica performing the Hardwired… To Self-Destruct album track, “Moth Into Flame”, on April 1st in Santiago, Chile:
Metallica’s next concert is scheduled for May 10th a M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The band’s complete live schedule can be found at this location.