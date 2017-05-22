METALLICA Perform “Fuel” In Foxborough; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Metallica performed the Reload album track, “Fuel”, on May 19th in Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium; pro-shot video is streaming below:

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards took place last night, May 21st, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and Metallica won the award for Top Rock Album. Billboard Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital songs sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement. These measurements are tracked year-round by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. The awards are based on the reporting period of March 18th, 2016 through March 16th, 2017.

Other nominees for Top Rock Album:

The Lumineers – Cleopatra

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Getaway

Twenty One Pilots - Blurryface

The clip below was filmed at Metallica's May 17th show at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY:

Metallica performed the Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album track, “Now That We’re Dead” on May 15th on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on CBS. Video of the performance can be seen below:

On May 12th, Metallica headlined Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The band has since released professionally filmed footage of "Motorbreath", which originally appeared on their Kill 'Em All album.

You can now pre-order an audio recording of the show, mixed by the team who brought you Hardwired…To Self-Destruct on CD or digital download.

To read BraveWords scribe Mark Gromen's review of Metallica live in Philly, click here.

WorldWired live dates:

June

4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^#

7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^

9 - Dayton, IA - Iowa Speedway

11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^

14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*#

16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#

18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#

July

5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira

# With Local H