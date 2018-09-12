METALLICA Perform "Halo On Fire" And "Battery" In France; 2017 HQ Performance Videos Streaming

Metallica have released these two videos, shot in France in September 2017. Watch the band perform "Halo On Fire" at AccorHotels Arena in Paris on September 8th, 2017, and "Battery" at Halle Tony Garnier in Paris on September 12th, 2017.

Metallica's next show is September 13th in Winnipeg, Manitoba (Canada) at the sold out Bell MTS Place. To view their complete tour schedule, click here.

The band has checked in with the following update: "WorldWired returns to North America and as always, all shows will be recorded and available in a variety of downloadable formats, as well as on CD, within a few days of us walking off the stage. And now, even better, every 2018/19 North American ticket includes a free MP3 download of the show(s) you and attend. Hold onto that ticket stub after the show and head over to LiveMetallica.com/scan to scan or enter the barcode from your ticket to download your show."