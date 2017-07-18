METALLICA Perform “Harvester Of Sorrow” Live In Quebec City; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Professionally filmed footage of Metallica performing the …And Justice For All album cut, “Harvester Of Sorrow”, at Festival d'été de Québec in Québec City, Québec on July 14th can be seen below.

Metallica’s WorldWired tour in support of their new album, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, stops next at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Québec on July 19th.

Upcoming Metallica North American tour dates are listed below. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.

July

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira