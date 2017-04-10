METALLICA Perform “No Remorse” Live In Mexico City; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Pro-shot video of Metallica performing the Kill ‘Em All album classic, “No Remorse”, live in Mexico City, Mexico at Foro Sol on March 3rd, is available for streaming below:

Previously posted footage of Metallica performing the Hardwired…To Self-Destruct song "Confusion" at the same show can be seen below:

Metallica’s next concert is scheduled for May 10th a M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The band’s complete live schedule can be found at this location.