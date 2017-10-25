METALLICA Perform "Spit Out The Bone" Live For The First Time; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On November 24th, Metallica performed "Spit Out The Bone" live for the first time ever on stage at The O2 Arena in London, England as part of the encore. fan-filmed video is available below. The song is taken from the band's latest album, Hardwired...To Self Destruct.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hardwired"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Leper Messiah"

"Fade to Black"

"Now That We're Dead"

"Confusion"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Halo On Fire"

"Last Caress" (Misfits cover)

"Creeping Death"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Sad But True"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

Encore:

"Spit Out the Bone" (live debut)

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

Metallica have uploaded professionally filmed footage of the band performing the track “Fuel” from their 1997 album, Reload, on October 22nd in London, England at the O2 Arena. Check out the video below.

Remaining dates on Metallica's 2017 WorldWired Tour are as listed below:

October

26 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro (Sold Out)

28 - Manchester, England - Manchester Arena (Sold Out)

30 - Birmingham, England - Genting Arena (Sold Out)

November

1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis (Sold Out)

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis (Sold Out)