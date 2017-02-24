METALLICA Performs “Atlas, Rise!” In Hong Kong; Live Video And Recap Clip Streaming

February 24, 2017, 19 minutes ago

heavy metal metallica

Metallica performed the Hardwired… To Self-Destruct album track,  "Atlas, Rise!" on January 20th at Asia World-Expo in Hong Kong. Video can be seen below.

Check out a Hong Kong recap video below.

Metallica recently uploaded a time lapse video of the load-in for their shows at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. The band performed three dates at the venue, February 3rd, 7th and 9th.

Metallica perform next on March 1st at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.

