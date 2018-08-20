METALLICA Performs "Leper Messiah" And "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" Live In Minneapolis; Video

Metallica have posted video footage of their performance of the songs "Leper Messiah" and "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)", filmed live at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 20th, 2016. Watch below:

Metallica are currently taking a break from the road. The band launch a North American arena tour on September 2nd at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Find their live itinerary here.