METALLICA Performs MISFITS Cover "Last Caress" In Oslo; Video

Metallica performed their cover of the Misfits' "Last Caress" on May 2nd at Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway. Pro-shot footage of the performance can be seen below:

Metallica performs next on May 7th at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. Find the band's complete live itinerary, here.

A recent message from Metallica: "In March we kicked off the All Within My Hands eBay auctions including autographed memorabilia, music, and Metallica experiences with all proceeds benefiting the foundation. The first two auctions have blown us away! We are so appreciative of the donations we’ve received from Metallica fans around the world. Now round three is underway!

"This month’s first featured item is a complete set of the Funko POP! Rocks: Metallica, autographed by all four members of the band. We’re also bringing you a classic… the Live Shit: Binge and Purge VHS Set again, autographed by all four members of Metallica. Yes… you read that right: old school VHS set straight from 1993! Both auctions will end Tuesday, May 8th at 1:30 PM PDT.

"Keep an eye out for new auctions on the first Tuesday of each month and stay tuned to AllWithinMyHands.org as well as the AWMH Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts for updates and links to each auction. Are you a collector and want to make sure you don’t miss a thing? Auction alerts won’t always come from the Metallica Mailing List, so sign up for the AWMH Mailing List now to receive notifications each time a new auction begins. All funds raised will be donated to a cross-section of national and local charities and as always, we appreciate all your love and support!"