METALLICA Performs "Seek & Destroy" At Dreamfest San Francisco; HQ Video

Metallica have uploaded this professionally-filmed footage of their performance of "Seek & Destroy" during Dreamfest, which took place outside City Hall in San Francisco, California on September 26th:

Metallica performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.

Watch more recent Metallica live performances below: