METALLICA Performs "The Star-Spangled Banner" Before San Francisco Giants Vs. Colorado Rockies Game; Video

Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett virtually performed "The Star-Spangled Banner: before the September 23, 2020 baseball game featuring the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies. Watch below:

Metallica recently issued the following update: "Thanks to Spirited Gifts, you can now order Blackened American Whiskey’s Batch 100 online, and the box set will ship directly to you in Germany. Supplies are limited, so hurry, and get yours today.

"The limited edition box set includes a bottle of Batch 100 Whiskey, sonically enhanced by a Metallica playlist curated by Master Distiller Rob Dietrich, along with two exclusive 12” vinyl picture discs featuring the playlist, the first issue of the Blackened Zine, a collectible guitar pick, an enamel pin, and a Blackened Sticker.

"Blackened is continuing to work on expanding availability outside of the US. Stay tuned for more info coming soon!"

Included in the Batch 100 Box Set are two limited edition, 12” vinyl picture discs featuring the Batch 100 Playlist selected by Master Distiller & Blender Rob Dietrich and curated by Lars Ulrich to sonically enhance the whiskey using Black Noise technology. This eclectic mix of Metallica hits and rarities exists nowhere else as a collection on vinyl, making this entire set a must-have for die-hard fans and collectors.

Batch 100 tracklisting:

Side A

"Blackened" (Live)

"Creeping Death" (Live)

"The Unforgiven" (Live)

Side B

"Disposable Heroes"

"Fade To Black"

"Spit Out The Bone"

Side C

"Whiplash"

"…And Justice For All"

"Nothing Else Matters" (Live Acoustic)

Side D

"Leper Messiah"

"One" (Live)

"Battery"

“When I look at Rob’s playlist, I love the selections, I love the variety, I love that he’s gone for two deeper live tracks from the Damaged Justice tour, I love seeing both the Binge & Purge and Through The Never eras represented, and he even tapped the Helping Hands album, so it’s clear he is not a part-timer!” – Lars Ulrich, Metallica

Watch Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich unbox Batch 100: