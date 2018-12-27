METALLICA Performs "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" In Saskatoon; HQ Video

Metallica performed the Master Of Puppets album track, "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)", at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan (Canada) on September 15th. Professionally-filmed footage can be seen below:

Metallica performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.

Watch more recent Metallica live performances below: