METALLICA Post Video Clip From Dreamforce To You 2020 Show

On December 2nd, Salesforce's annual Dreamforce software user conference took place in San Francisco, CA. The event, which was done virtually, featured performances from Metallica and Lenny Kravitz following CEO Marc Benioff's keynote speech. Dreamforce 2020 was available for free to everyone via Dreamforce.com.

Metallica posted a clip with the following message:

"Once again, it was an honor to be a part of Dreamforce. Thank you to our friends at Salesforce for including us in the fun & games during this crazy year. Catch the on-demand replay of today’s broadcast soon over at Dreamforce.com."

Metallica's September 2018 at the Dreamforce benefit concert at San Francisco City Hall & Civic Center Plaza - tjhe last time the band played the event - did not sit well with those within earshot.

SFGate reported that while the show was cheered on by Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and helped raise millions for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, neighbours were none too pleased at the noise, which traveled a considerable distance across the city.

People reported hearing the concert from as far away as Dogpatch, Cole Valley and the Mission. Some thought that being able to hear "Enter Sandman" from their bedrooms across the city was cool. But many did not.

"Not a dream for me," wrote Kent Jenkins on Twitter. "Wrong to make an entire city a private venue. Anyone who thinks it's great is probably going home at the end of the week."

"Most people outgrow making the neighbours listen to your favorite band sometime in college," tweeted Benedict Evans. "Clearly Salesforce thinks it's a good look in middle-age."

Read more at SFGate, and check out some fan-filmed footage from the concert below: