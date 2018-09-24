METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of "Blackened" Live In Winnipeg Posted

On September 13th, Metallica performed at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Pro-shot footage of "Blackened" can be viewed below courtesy of MetallicaTV.

It was a record-setting performance for Metallica in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on their current WorldWired tour, reports Global News. SaskTel Centre said 16,874 fans turned out for the concert, smashing the facility’s all-time attendance record of 15,806.

A strong 18-song set was highlighted by the hit "Nothing Else Matters", which Metallica dedicated to the Humboldt Broncos, the junior ice hockey team that were involved in a bus crash on April 6th. 16 people were killed and 13 injured when a semi-trailer truck struck a coach bus near Armley, Saskatchewan.

Metallica also made a $10,000 donation to the Saskatoon Food Bank through their All Within My Hands Foundation.

Metallica performs next on September 26th at Dreamfest @ City Hall at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.



