METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of "Blitzkrieg" Performance From Amsterdam Streaming

Metallica performed the Kill 'Em All album track "Blitzkrieg" at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands on September 6th, 2017. Professionally filmed video footage of the performance can now be seen below.

Metallica launched their North American arena tour on September 2nd at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Find their live itinerary here.

The band checked in with the following update: "WorldWired returns to North America and as always, all shows will be recorded and available in a variety of downloadable formats, as well as on CD, within a few days of us walking off the stage. And now, even better, every 2018/19 North American ticket includes a free MP3 download of the show(s) you and attend. Hold onto that ticket stub after the show and head over to LiveMetallica.com/scan to scan or enter the barcode from your ticket to download your show."