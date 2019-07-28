METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hämeenlinna Show Posted

Metallica performed at Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto in Hämeenlinna, Finland on July 16th. Pro-shot video is available below. The sold out show was attended by 55,000 people, approximately 1% of Finland's population.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hardwired"

"The Memory Remains"

"Disposable Heroes"

"The God That Failed"

"The Unforgiven"

"Here Comes Revenge"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Sad But True"

"No Leaf Clover"

"Frantic"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Creeping Death"

"Seek & Destroy"

Encore:

"Spit Out The Bone"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

IQ Magazine reported that Metallica broke another box-office record by playing to 55,500 fans in Hämeenlinna, Finland. In addition to besting the venue’s attendance record, the show was the single-largest Finnish concert ever played by Metallica.

Meanwhile, Metallica released the video below, stating: "Finland! Thank you for joining us in the forest!"