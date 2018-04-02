METALLICA - Pro Shot Video Of "For Whom The Bell Tolls", "The Four Horsemen" Live In Europe

On March 27th, Metallica played Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark; professionally filmed footage of "For Whom The Bell Tolls" has since surfaced:

Two nights later, on March 29th, the band played Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany; pro shot footage of "The Four Horsemen" can be enjoyed below:

Metallica's next show is April 5th in Budapest, Hungary. View their complete tour schedule at this location.

 

