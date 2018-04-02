METALLICA - Pro Shot Video Of "For Whom The Bell Tolls", "The Four Horsemen" Live In Europe
April 2, 2018, 25 minutes ago
On March 27th, Metallica played Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark; professionally filmed footage of "For Whom The Bell Tolls" has since surfaced:
Two nights later, on March 29th, the band played Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany; pro shot footage of "The Four Horsemen" can be enjoyed below:
Metallica's next show is April 5th in Budapest, Hungary. View their complete tour schedule at this location.