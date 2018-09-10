METALLICA - Pro-Shot Video Of "No Leaf Clover" Live From Minnesota

On September 4th, Metallica played The Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Professionally filmed video of the band doing "No Leaf Clover", which initially appeared on the 1999 album S&M, can be seen below. This marked the first time the band had performed the song live in nearly seven years.

Metallica's next show is September 11th in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the sold out Denny Sanford Premier Center. To view their complete tour schedule, click here. The band has checked in with the following update:

"WorldWired returns to North America and as always, all shows will be recorded and available in a variety of downloadable formats, as well as on CD, within a few days of us walking off the stage. And now, even better, every 2018/19 North American ticket includes a free MP3 download of the show(s) you and attend. Hold onto that ticket stub after the show and head over to LiveMetallica.com/scan to scan or enter the barcode from your ticket to download your show."