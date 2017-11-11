METALLICA - (Re)Master Of Puppets Now Available Via Met Store; Special Two-Part Band Interview On It's Electric Featuring FLEMMING RASMUSSEN And MICHAEL WAGENER Airs This Sunday

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Join us in celebrating the release of the newly remastered, reissued Master of Puppets! All formats (now including digital) are available for purchase in the Met Store now (…but box sets are going fast!). And in honor of release day, we’ve brought back a classic …Puppets T-shirt for both men and women!

Support your local indie music stores by purchasing the Master of Puppets remaster and receive a special throwback gift of Live At Festival Hall, Osaka Japan – November 18th, 1986 on cassette. Quantities are very limited and are only available at independent retail stores in the US and the UK while supplies last (check with your local store to find out if they are participating). And for those of you who purchased your copy at the Met Store, a few lucky fans will receive an extra package in the coming weeks!

Craving more …Puppets content? Tune in to Beats 1 Radio this Sunday (Nov. 12th) for Part 1 and next Sunday (Nov 19th) for Part 2 special episodes of It’s Electric! Listen in as Lars talks Master of Puppets with James, Kirk, and Robert as well as co-producer Flemming Rasmussen and mixer Michael Wagener. Episodes of It’s Electric! air for free on Sundays at 3:00pm LA/ 6:00pm NYC / 11:00pm LDN at apple.co/beats1onair.

And finally, our very own So What! took a peek behind the scenes to learn all about Master of Puppets. Visit Metallica.com now to read “James Hetfield – The Master of Puppets Lyrics Conversation” where James goes deep on what those words meant to him then and how they translate now. Editor Steffan Chirazi also goes “Inside the Sanitarium” to learn all about how the deluxe box set came together."

Master Of Puppets has been remastered for the most advanced sound quality and will be available in various digital and physical configurations. The reissue is available for pre-order at Metallica.com where fans can see the full package details and tracklisting.

Master Of Puppets was originally released on March 3rd, 1986, on Elektra Records and went on to become the first Metallica album to be certified Platinum by the RIAA. The album has been certified 6x Platinum in the United States and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

In 2016, the album became the first metal album to be added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress, an honor granted to works deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".