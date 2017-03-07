METALLICA Release Behind The Camera Footage For “Spit Out The Bone” Music Video

Step behind the camera as Phil Mucci and his team film the video for "Spit Out The Bone”, a track from Metallica’s new album, Hardwired… To Self Destruct. The new footage as well as the official video can be seen below.

“Spit Out The Bone” behind the video:

“Spit Out The Bone” video:

Iggy Pop joined Metallica on stage on Sunday night in Mexico City for a performance of The Stooges classic, “T.V. Eye”. Pro-shot video of the performance can be found below

Metallica also performed "Dream No More" from their Hardwired... To Self-Destruct album for the first time at the same show. Multi-cam video can be seen below:

Metallica perform next on March 25th at Lollapalooza Brasil in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.