METALLICA Release Beijing, China Recap Video, “Creeping Death” Live Clip
February 20, 2017, an hour ago
Metallica performed in Beijing, China on January 18th. The band have released this recap video, including footage with world-renowned Chinese concert pianist, Lang Lang:
Check out new footage of Metallica performing “Creeping Death” at LeSports Center in Beijing, China on January 18th:
Lang Lang, who performed “One” with Metallica at the Grammy Awards in 2014, once again joined the band for a performance of the song during their Beijing concert. Pro-shot video of the performance can be seen below:
Metallica perform next on March 1st at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.