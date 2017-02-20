METALLICA Release Beijing, China Recap Video, “Creeping Death” Live Clip

Metallica performed in Beijing, China on January 18th. The band have released this recap video, including footage with world-renowned Chinese concert pianist, Lang Lang:

Check out new footage of Metallica performing “Creeping Death” at LeSports Center in Beijing, China on January 18th:

Lang Lang, who performed “One” with Metallica at the Grammy Awards in 2014, once again joined the band for a performance of the song during their Beijing concert. Pro-shot video of the performance can be seen below:

Metallica perform next on March 1st at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.