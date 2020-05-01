METALLICA Release "Blackened" In Isolation Video

"Here’s a little something we cooked up over the last few days," says Metallica. "Hope you’re all safe & sound. Have a great weekend."

While at home under quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, James, Lars, Kirk, and Robert filmed themselves performing "Blackened", the leadoff track to ...And Justice For All, like you've never heard it before.

In other news, Mandatory Metallica - the one-and-only, limited-run SiriusXM channel - returned to SiriusXM on Friday, May 1st, and it's mandatory listening!

Don't miss this audio celebration filled with songs, rarities, and career-spanning concert recordings, as well as commentary from each of the band members. The channel will also embark on a 30-date "virtual Metallica tour," which will air a past concert from around the globe every day, including the exclusive SiriusXM concert in 2013 at the Apollo Theater in New York City and the 2016 concert in New York City's Webster Hall. An exclusive at-home DJ session, Welcome Home, from Lars will also be featured. And Metallica will be taking over SiriusXM's Liquid Metal channel each Monday in May for Metallica Mondays. Mandatory Metallica will be available on the SiriusXM app in the “Rock” category.

To make sure as many people as possible can tune in, SiriusXM's unprecedented Stream Free access offer has been extended through May 30th. Stream Free gives easy access to SiriusXM's full lineup of Premier Streaming content to any listener in North America by downloading the SiriusXM app.

Available in The US and Canada.