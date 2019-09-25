METALLICA Release "For Whom The Bell Tolls" Pro-Shot Performance Video From Milan

Metallica have released professionally-filmed footage from their show at SNAI San Siro Hippodrome in Milan, Italy on May 8. Watch them perform "For Whom The Bell Tolls" below:

Metallica's next concert is scheduled for October 17 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

A recent message from the band states: "Please mark your calendar to join us for a celebratory evening on March 28, 2020 at the Masonic in San Francisco with a live performance to benefit the All Within My Hands Foundation. More details to come very soon!"

