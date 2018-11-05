METALLICA Release Rare 2014 "...And Justice For All" Performance Video From Montreal

Metallica are celebrating the …And Justice for All Deluxe Box Set (available now) by posting live versions of each song from the album from over the years. In the clip below, the band perform the title track at the Heavy MTL Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, QC, Canada on August 9th, 2014.

"The Frayed Ends Of Sanity" at Hietaniemi in Helsinki, Finland on May 28th, 2014:

"One" live from Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, CA on December 7th, 1988:

"To Live Is To Die" at The Fillmore in San Francisco, CA on December 7th, 2011:

“Harvester Of Sorrow” at The Stone Balloon, Newark, DE on August 7th, 1989:

"Dyers Eve" at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on March 5th, 2004:

"Blackened" at the Pontiac Silverdome in Detroit, Michigan on December 31st, 1999:

"The Shortest Straw" at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. on July 17th, 1992:

"Eye Of The Beholder" (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England - October 10th, 1988):

"Harvester Of Sorrow at the Monsters of Rock Festival in Donington, England on August 17th, 1991: